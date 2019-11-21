Disruptor 50 Celebration SF | In conversation with Megan Rapinoe and Casey Wasserman

World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe says companies should see that paying men and women equally is ultimately good for the bottom line.

"Investing in women is a good business decision," she told the audience at last week's celebration of the 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 List in San Francisco.

Rapinoe was joined on stage by Wasserman Chairman & CEO Casey Wasserman, whose powerhouse agency represents Rapinoe and more than 100 other high-profile female athletes. Rapinoe and Wasserman discussed the U.S. Women's National Team's ongoing fight for equal pay, authenticity on social media, politics and other topics with CNBC's Julia Boorstin.

"It's not just social impact," Rapinoe went on to say. "It's not just the right thing to do. While it is all of that, it's also an opportunity to make money."