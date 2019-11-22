'We're only limited by our imagination': 6G has global brands eyeing immersive entertainment

Some fans watching WWE wrestlers battle it out in the ring aren't always as interested in the storyline as they are in the lives of the wrestlers.

"Which one is actually a wine connoisseur? Which one dresses the best? Which one has the best entrance music?" said Jay Li, vice president and general manager of WWE's Greater China branch. "We're trying to make that much more of a general interest, and the Chinese audience will respond a lot more to that."

The company is one of many that's experimenting with augmented reality (AR) tech. They're asking questions like: What if you could face your phone at the TV and see an added layer of information or stats?

Such experiences are going to be more and more common as wireless internet speeds get faster, which is why China's already started researching a 6G network, even though its only just launched a 5G one, an official from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology told a crowd on Thursday, according to state-sponsored Xinhua News Network.

The 6G network will "change lives" because it'll bring augmented reality experiences to everyday users through wireless download speeds as high as 1 terabyte per second, he reportedly said.