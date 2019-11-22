Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including trade war progress, Clorox and SoFi CEOs

CNBC's Jim Cramer takes a look at the week ahead in stock market news as Wall Street prepares for a short week of trading with Thanksgiving on Thursday. The "Mad Money" host sits down for interviews with Clorox CEO Benno Dorer and SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. Noto says he expects to see consolidation in the financial services industry as emerging fintech companies offer commission-free trading and other services.

Wall Street is counting on a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade negotiations, but CNBC's Jim Cramer isn't banking on it.

President Donald Trump, again, on Friday teased that the U.S. was nearing a trade agreement with China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled that Beijing also wants to land a deal but would "fight back" if necessary.

"I don't think it's the end of the world if there's no breakthrough in the trade talks, but I recognize that people are getting a little too confident we're going to get a deal," the "Mad Money" host said. "Of course, a deal is always possible, but the longer the stock market stays up, the less likely it is that we'll get one. A strong market means President Trump has more leverage to hold out for better terms."

The major averages all broke multi-day losing streaks in Friday's session — posting gains of as much as 0.39% — and snapped multi-weekly win streaks amid trade uncertainty. With a holiday around the corner, Wall Street will have a shortened week of trading. The stock market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day Thursday and will close at 1 p.m. on Friday.

There will, however, be a full slate of earnings reports coming out in the days prior. Cramer gave viewers an overview of what he has circled on his calendar.

"After Wednesday we eat turkey and on Friday we eat leftovers knowing there's an unwritten rule that nothing important is supposed to occur on Wall Street," the host said. "Will the president slaughter a turkey this year, or slaughter the market? I bet he goes for the former."