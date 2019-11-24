Mike Bloomberg is running for president. These are the causes he supports and industries they will affect

Former mayor of New York City, and Everytown founder, Michael Bloomberg speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety.

Mike Bloomberg officially entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race Sunday. While Bloomberg has yet to deliver the full details of his platform, his 12-year run as mayor as well as active philanthropy in political causes provide good clues. Here are some issues Bloomberg cares about and the industries they would affect.

Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety, which he helped found in 2014, has become a powerful voice in the battle over gun legislation. The group has identified a number of issues it views as key to limiting gun violence, including closing loopholes around background checks and limiting illegal gun trafficking from states with weaker gun laws.

Bloomberg has pledged to spend at least $50 million to support the organization, which now has 350,000 financial backers. It recently spent $2.5 million in Virginia elections, helping Democrats take full control of the Virginia House and Senate the first time since 1994. Gun control was a key issue in the election, which came after a shooting in Virginia Beach left a dozen dead earlier in the year. The win carried symbolic significance too. The NRA, which is headquartered in Virginia, cobbled together only $300,000 to support the campaign as it battles infighting and financial distress.

Everytown and one of its subsidiaries, Mom's Demand Action, has also successfully lobbied companies like Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons to change their policies around gun sales.

The group's focus on retailers expands beyond major chains to unlicensed sellers, which can allow for loopholes to background checks.

Everytown is in favor of a bipartisan proposal in support of mandatory background checks for gun purchases, H.R. 8. The bill, which passed the Democratic-controlled House in February, has not yet come to a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Everytown is also in favor of a bill introduced by Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, D-Virginia, that would require banks to report suspicious or illegal financial activity relating to guns. Advocates of the bill argue the stipulations would simply add to other suspicious behavior banks must track as part of compliance like cybercrime and human smuggling.

Still, many large financial institutions have been notably quiet on the gun debate. J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo were noticeably absent from a letter of 145 CEOs released earlier this year in favor of background checks. Technology companies and platforms like Apple and Facebook were also absent.

Shares of gun companies like Vista Outdoor's, Smith & Wesson parent company American Outdoor Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company have often moved inversely in elections involving gun reform, with some gun enthusiasts stocking up in fear that a new president will take their guns away.