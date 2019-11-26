Teaching kids about money and stress: what Mallika Chopra learned from her dad, Deepak Chopra

When Mallika Chopra was a kid, she saw first-hand the stress that money could cause.

She also learned from it, thanks to lessons from her father, well-known wellness expert and author Dr. Deepak Chopra, and her mother, Rita.

"Our childhood was actually full of a lot of stress and anxiety about money," said Chopra, 48, also an author and wellness expert.

That's because when her parents came to the U.S. from India, they were broke and Deepak Chopra was just starting out in his medical career.

"Because we grew up in that environment, my parents were always sharing with my brother and I ways in which we could save money, where we could invest money and also to be non-splurging all the time," said Chopra, whose latest book, "Just Feel: How to Be Stronger, Happier, Healthier, and More," is geared towards kids ages 8 to 12.