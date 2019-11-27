'Star Wars' actor John Boyega admits the 'Rise of Skywalker' script that wound up on eBay was his

John Boyega during the Star Wars Celebration at the Wintrust Arena on April 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

"Star Wars" actor John Boyega has confessed that the lost "Rise of Skywalker" script that found its way onto eBay was his.

"It was me," John Boyega said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, just two days after director J.J. Abrams revealed that a copy of a real screenplay wound up for sale online.

"Let me tell you how this one went down," Boyega explained. "I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed. I was just like, you know what, I'll leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning, I'll take it and move, but my boys came over and, you know, we started partying a little bit and then the script just — it just stayed there."

A few weeks later, a cleaner came, found the script and put it on eBay for 65 pounds, or about $84.

"So the person didn't know the true value," Boyega joked.

Abrams had said the script was discovered by someone at Disney and the company was able to retrieve the script before it was sold.

The nine-film Skywalker saga comes to a conclusion Dec. 20 with the release of "The Rise of Skywalker."