Trump denies sending Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to push Biden, election probes

Then-President-elect Donald Trump meets with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied that he had directed Rudy Giuliani, his personal attorney, to travel to Ukraine, where Giuliani met with government officials about investigations that Trump wanted.

Trump's claims are contradicted by months of statements from Giuliani and from Trump himself, as well as sworn testimony from nearly a dozen current and former national security officials in the ongoing House impeachment inquiry. It also prompted legal experts to question whether the president had waived attorney-client privilege.

During an interview, former Fox News Channel host Bill O'Reilly asked Trump what Giuliani was doing "in Ukraine on your behalf."

"Well, you have to ask that to Rudy, but Rudy, I don't, I don't even know," Trump replied. "I know he was going to go to Ukraine, and I think he canceled a trip. But, you know, Rudy has other clients other than me. I'm one person."

"So, you didn't direct him to go there on your behalf?" O'Reilly asked again.

"No, but you have to understand, Rudy is a great corruption fighter," Trump said.

Pressed by O'Reilly a third time, Trump again denied knowing about Giuliani's work there.

"No, I didn't direct him, but he's a warrior, Rudy's a warrior. Rudy went, he possibly saw something. But you have to understand, Rudy, has other people that he represents ... I think he's done work in Ukraine for years, I mean that's what I heard. I might have even read that someplace," the president said.

Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani, did not immediately reply to a request for comment from CNBC on the president's latest remarks about Giuliani's work.