What to watch today: Dow to rise, data dump ahead of Thanksgiving and Trump on China trade

Dell Technologies (DELL) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, 13 cents above estimates. However, the computer maker saw revenue fall below Wall Street forecasts, and it cut its full year revenue forecast as it tries to deal with a shortage of chips from supplier Intel (INTC). VMWare (VMW) came in above estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, with the software provider's revenue also above forecasts. The company also issued a better than expected sales outlook for the current quarter. HP (HPQ) stock rose as much as 3% in the premarket after the company showed acceleration in revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter and issued strong guidance. British American Tobacco (BTI) said a slowdown in the U.S. vaping market would result in slower revenue growth for the world's second largest tobacco company. Apple (AAPL) has asked its Chinese manufacturer Luxshare to double production of its AirPods Pro earphones, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. Such a move would increase production to 2 million units per month in China.

