Retailers could be in trouble if they don't give shoppers enough newness this Black Friday

Shoppers are expected to spend this holiday season. But are retailers giving them something to spend on? That's the million-dollar question.

A strong macroeconomic backdrop, with low unemployment and wage growth, has given the retail industry's lead trade group enough confidence to predict holiday sales will grow 3.8% to 4.2% this year, better than a 2.1% increase in 2018. The National Retail Federation says consumers will spend an average of $1,047.83 this holiday season, up 4% from a year ago.

But a younger generation of consumers is devoting more money during the holidays toward experiences, like vacations and concerts. And the secondhand apparel market is booming, as more consumers are conscious about sustainability when they shop.

Meantime, a scan through retailers' holiday ads shows hot deals on the Instant Pot, Fitbits and "cozy" couture. Sound familiar? These were all big items last year. There's not a lot of newness in stores. And that could end up meaning bad news for some companies.

"Retailers are in the business of selling things," Joel Rampoldt, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners, told CNBC in an interview. "And they still need to do that."

But, he went on, this season "I don't see one big must-have that's going to drive a lot of traffic."

In 2017, the Instant Pot was one of the most anticipated gifts of the holiday season and ended up selling out on some retailer's websites, including at Kohl's.

Two years later, Kohl's is still anticipating the cooking gadget to be a hot commodity and is pushing deals on it.

"The Instant Pot continues to be a great item," CEO Michelle Gass told CNBC in a recent phone interview. She said other top sellers, with strong promotions, are expected to be Fitbit devices and Ninja Kitchen appliances like air fryers and food processors.

The Fitbit is expected to be one of the most discounted items this holiday season, by retailers across the board, according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, who has been tracking promotional activity. "I think Kohl's will have every Fitbit model on sale that exists for Black Friday."

However, if multiple stores have an item, like a Fitbit, a retailer will try to win the sale by winning on price. And winning by offering a lower price also means sacrificing profits.

Retailers "have to have something really special to drive traffic," AlixPartners' Rampoldt said. "But the worst way for them to accomplish that is to have the same thing that everyone else has, but at a lower cost."

To be sure, Kohl's, J.C. Penney and others have invested in refreshed private labels — like Kohl's new Scott Living home brand with HGTV's "Property Brothers" — that shoppers won't be able to find anywhere else. Macy's and Nordstrom have said they've invested in having plenty of gift options this year. But it remains to be seen if those efforts will be enough to win extra holiday sales.