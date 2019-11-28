Here's where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year ... outside the US

Getty Images

If you've been racking your brain about where to retire on a budget, it might be time to think outside the U.S. A report by International Living, which publishes information about living overseas, lists destinations where you can coast through retirement on less than $30,000 a year. To be sure, retiring in a new country will require studying up on tax implications, along with pulling off some other logistical maneuvering.

Yet for many older Americans, the work will be well worth finding a new, affordable place to spend their golden years. The average monthly Social Security check is $1,404, and more than 40% of single adults receive more than 90% of their income from that check, according to the government. Here are the international cities where that check will go far, according to International Living.

1. Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica

Puerto Viejo in Limon, Costa Rica. F.J. Jiménez | Moment | Getty Images

A couple can live comfortably in this coastal town on the Caribbean Sea for just $2,025 a month, or $24,300 a year, according to International Living. You'll find warm weather, beaches, and Italian, Argentinian and French restaurants.

2. Lagos, Portugal

Praia Dona Ana, Lagos in the Portuguese Algarve. Juampiter | Flickr Open | Getty Images

Couples can live in this town in southern Portugal for $2,080 a month, or $24,960 a year, according to International Living. Lagos, on the Atlantic and boasting with moderate climate year-round, is great for retirees who want to live near the ocean. Transportation options abound and the city is fairly flat, making it great for walking, too.

3. Akumal, Mexico

The Akumal Caribbean beach in Riviera Maya. jlazouphoto | iStock | Getty Images

Couples can retire in this tropical town south of Cancun for $2,240 a month, or $26,880 a year, according to International Living. "Famously known for its spectacular clear bay filled with sea turtles, Akumal has matured from a secretive destination for divers to a growing tourist hotspot," the overseas retirement site says of the town, which lies between resorts Playa del Carmen and Tulum on Mexico's Caribbean coast.

4. Volcan, Panama

A view of Volcan Baru. Eddie Gerald | Moment Open | Getty Images

Volcan will cost couples around $1,500 a month, or $18,000 a year, in living expenses. This inland town lies in the middle of a farming community in a valley, and has a population around 14,000. You'll need to speak some Spanish to be able to communicate with locals and do business, according to International Living.

5. Medellin, Colombia