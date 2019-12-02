A private survey shows China's manufacturing activity expanded more than expected in November

Workers make toys for export at a plant on July 16, 2019 in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province of China.

A private survey on Monday showed China's manufacturing activity expanded more than expected in November as the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 51.8

The index was expected to have fallen to 51.4 in November from 51.7 in October, according to economists polled by Reuters.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.

China's official PMI was 50.2 in November, up from 49.3 in October to hit its highest level since March, China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

The data come as U.S. and China remained locked in a long-drawn trade dispute.

But, investors around the world have been eagerly awaiting the signing of a trade agreement since Trump said in October that the U.S. had come to a "very substantial phase one deal" with China.

