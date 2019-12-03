European Uber rival Bolt says it's seeing signs of profitability in most markets

Estonian ride-hailing firm Bolt is starting to break even in a majority of the countries it operates in, its CEO has told CNBC.

The company is now profitable — or close to being profitable — in two thirds of its markets, Markus Villig said in an interview Monday.

Founded in 2013 as Taxify and rebranded this year as Bolt, the start-up has racked up 25 million customers and 500,000 drivers in 35 countries across Europe and Africa.

It launched in London again in June following a botched attempt to do so without an operator's license in 2017, and Villig says the firm has seen a lot of traction there with 1.5 million passengers and 30,000 drivers signed up to the platform.

By contrast, Uber — which was stripped of its license by the regulator last week — has about 3.5 million users and 45,000 drivers. The Silicon Valley giant, which first started operating in London in 2012, has said it intends to appeal the ban.

Like Uber, Bolt remains unprofitable. The group lost 61 million euros ($67 million) on revenues of about 80 million euros last year. But Villig said the company has managed to offer lower prices and takes less commission from drivers than Uber does as it's the "most cost efficient ride-hailing company in the world."