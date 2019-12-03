North Korea says it's 'entirely up to the US what Christmas gift' it gets

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he guides missile testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA on August 7, 2019.

North Korea on Tuesday said that the "year end limit" is nearing for the U.S. to resume talks and that "it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing Ri Thae Song, North Korean vice minister of foreign affairs in charge of U.S. affairs.

Washington and Pyongyang have made little progress in their discussions about dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile program. The two sides abruptly ended a February summit in Vietnam as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left without a deal.

"The dialogue touted by the U.S. is, in essence, nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favor of the political situation and election in the U.S.," Ri added in the KCNA statement, using the official name for North Korea.

"The DPRK has heard more than enough dialogue rhetoric raised by the U.S. whenever it is driven into a tight corner. So, no one will lend an ear to the U.S. any longer," Ri said.

Last Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast.