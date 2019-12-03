Trump says G-7 summit will be held at Camp David, after backtracking on holding it at his Doral resort

President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a meeting ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019.

Next year's G-7 summit will be held at Camp David in Maryland, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, more than a month after he backed off his initial plan to host the gathering of world leaders at his own Miami golf resort.

Trump made the announcement in London during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 70th anniversary meeting.

"We're going to do it at Camp David," Trump said when asked if a new G-7 site had been selected.

"And we'll be doing some very special things at Camp David. It's nearby. It's close. We're going to give very good access to the press you'll have great access. And we'll have a little bit of a Washington I think deliverance," he said.

Trump sparked a furor when his acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, declared in mid-October that the Trump National Doral Miami had been chosen as the site for 2020's G-7.