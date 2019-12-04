Ex-GM board member, union leader pleads guilty to accepting kickbacks

Former UAW Vice President Joe Ashton speaks during a GM announcement at a plant in Spring Hill, Tenn. in 2011.

DETROIT – Former General Motors board member Joe Ashton, a retired United Auto Workers leader, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, to criminal charges as part of an ongoing federal corruption probe into the union.

As part of the deal, he agreed to forfeit $250,000.

With the guilty plea, Ashton admitted to demanding and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from union vendors and improperly using his position to illegally benefit himself and others.

Ashton, who resigned from the GM board in December 2017 after being linked to the corruption, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering conspiracies. Money laundering is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the fraud charge could be up to 20 years.

Ashton is one of 13 people charged as part of the federal corruption probe, including 10 officials affiliated with the union and three Fiat Chrysler executives. Ashton is the eleventh to be convicted thus far, including two union officials who admitted to assisting him in the schemes.

The charges centered on Ashton's position overseeing a jointly operated training center with GM known as the Center for Human Resources, which the company recently announced plans to dissolve as part of its new labor agreement with the union. Ashton oversaw the facility from 2010-2014, when he retired from the union.