Investment guru Mellody Hobson: Financial illiteracy is 'dangerous' for society

Investment expert Mellody Hobson is the epitome of the American Dream. The youngest of six kids, she was raised by a single mother. "We had a lot to overcome financially when I was a child," she said in a recent interview with CNBC's Wilfred Frost. Her childhood included frequent evictions from their homes in Chicago and, at times, heating bath water on hot plates, Hobson once told Vanity Fair. That only added to her drive to become a success. She attended Princeton University and then landed at the Chicago-based money-management firm Ariel Investments. She is now co-CEO and president of the firm, which managed $12.8 billion in assets as of Oct. 31.

I'd like to see great textbooks, great opportunities for kids to really understand the stock market investing. Mellody Hobson Ariel Investments

Hobson also sits on the boards of J.P. Morgan, Starbucks and video content company Quibi. Before that, she was chairman of the board of DreamWorks Animation. She left after it was sold to Comcast (the parent company of CNBC) in 2016. "I worked really hard for those opportunities, but the stars had to align, as well, to create those opportunities for me," she told CNBC. That's why Hobson makes it a priority to give back to others. One way she does that is by serving as chairwoman of the board for After School Matters, a nonprofit that provides Chicago teens with high-quality, out-of-school time programs.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Presenter, Mellody Hobson speaks at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) New York Symposium & Awards Luncheon at New York Hilton Midtown at New York Hilton Midtown on October 25, 2018 in New York City. Michael Loccisano | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 06: Singer Bono and the chair of The Economic Club of Chicago Mellody Hobson during the Economic Club of Chicago Dinner Meeting at Hilton Chicago on December 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Barry Brecheisen | WireImage | Getty Images