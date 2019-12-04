Stocks making biggest moves after hours: Slack, Verint, Five Below and more

Five Below — The retailer said its comparable sales rose 2.9% in the third quarter, versus the 2.6% that analysts had expected. Its shares were up over 4% in extended-hours trading.

Verint Systems — Shares of the intelligence solutions provider were up about 13% in extended-hours trading after the company announced plans to separate into two independent public companies after their next fiscal year ends on January 31, 2021.

Concho Resources — The U.S. oil and gas producer saw its shares drop nearly 4% in after-hours trading after missing Wall Street estimates for adjusted profit for the fourth straight quarter. The company is among many others in the energy sector dragged down by natural gas and crude prices.

Slack — Shares of the messaging service provider swung in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results but also provided a fourth-quarter forecast that suggested costs may be higher than expected. After a quick jump and fall, the stock moved up 2% above Wednesday's closing price.

RH — The retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware posted third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates and it raised its 2019 forecast. Nevertheless, its stock was down about 1% in extended trading on Wednesday. RH shares are up more than 70% year to date, thanks in part to analysts' optimism and news of an investment by Warren Buffett.

H&R Block — The tax preparation service provider's stock sank less than 1% in after-hours trading after reporting a loss of $188 million in its fiscal second quarter.