Trump abruptly cancels NATO press conference after summit turns sour

President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly canceled a press conference that was scheduled to cap a contentious trip to London for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 70th anniversary meeting.

The presser was scheduled to come after a series of bilateral meetings with NATO members, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"When today's meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington," Trump said in a series of tweets.

"We won't be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!" Trump said.

Hours before the press conference was set to start, video emerged of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau caught on a hot mic apparently mocking Trump.