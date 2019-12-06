5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Futures higher ahead of November jobs data

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were higher Friday morning ahead of the government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of its monthly employment report for November. Adding to the early bullish sentiment, China on Friday said it will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the U.S., as Beijing and Washington try to cement a "phase one" trade deal before the next round of American tariffs on Chinese goods take effect on Dec. 15. President Donald Trump struck an upbeat tone on progress in trade talks on Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its second straight positive session. However, for the week, the Dow was still down 1.3% ahead of Friday's trading and off nearly 1.8% from last week's record highs.

2. Returning striking GM workers could skew employment report

A General Motors assembly worker moves a V6 engine, used in a variety of GM cars, trucks and crossovers, from the final assembly line at the GM Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Michigan, August 21, 2019. Rebecca Cook | Reuters

Job growth should appear strong in November as striking General Motors workers returned to the workforce. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that 187,000 nonfarm jobs were added last month. Wages are expected to rise by 0.3% and unemployment is expected to remain at 3.6%. The economy added 128,000 jobs in October, including the negative impact of the GM strike, which reduced vehicle and parts manufacturing jobs by 42,000. But even if November nonfarm payrolls hit the 200,000 expected by some economists, the trend of job growth has downshifted to something more like 150,000 when excluding the GM effect, as CNBC's Patti Domm notes.

3. International energy ministers look to cut more oil production

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the headquarters. Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images

Energy ministers from some of the world's largest oil producers will attempt to ratify a deeper round of output cuts on Friday. OPEC and non-OPEC partners, referred to as OPEC+, have gathered in Vienna, Austria to decide the next phase of their oil production policy. Led by Saudi Arabia, the 14-member group agreed in principle Thursday to cut production by an additional 500,000 barrels per day through to the end of March 2020, according to CNBC sources. This level of output curbs, aimed at supporting crude prices, is much larger than many had expected.

4. Uber's first safety report reveals thousands of reports of sex assaults last year

A driver uses an Uber Technologies car service app on a mobile device while driving in Washington, D.C. Bloomberg | Getty Images

Uber released a report acknowledging 5,981 reports of sexual abuse between riders and drivers on the service between 2017 and 2018. The numbers come from the ride-hailing company's first U.S. Safety Report, which it plans to issue every two years in an effort aimed at showing its focus on rider safety. Uber said there were more than 3,000 sex assaults last year alone. The ride-hailing company and peers including Lyft have been criticized over sexual assault problems for years. The Uber report also details new features and practices the company is trying to prevent assaults.

5. Pelosi calls for the House to move forward with Trump impeachment

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discusses the status of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2019. Erin Scott | REUTERS