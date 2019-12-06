Oil moves lower as traders await details of the final OPEC decision

Oil fell on Friday as traders awaited the final decision from OPEC+ on its production policy.

On Thursday the 14-member cartel, as well as its allies, which is known as OPEC+ and includes Russia, agreed in principle to reduce output by an additional 500,000 barrels per day. This is larger than numbers floated ahead of the meeting, and would bring the total production cut to 1.7 million barrels a day.

But as day two of meetings in Vienna kicked off Friday, there were still many questions, including how the quota would be allocated, and how long the agreement would stretch for. Friday's meeting follows a tumultuous and marathon session Thursday. Talks stretched on for hours, and the customary press conference held after the meeting wraps was abruptly cancelled.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 65 cents to trade at $57.75, although it's on pace to end the week with a gain of more than 5%. International benchmark Brent shed 53 cents to trade at $62.85.

The duration of the deal is one of the key unknowns. On Friday OPEC said it would meet again on March 5-6. The cartel typically meets every six months, so the announcement led some on the Street to believe the increased cut would only extend through the first quarter.

"It remains unclear what would occur in 2Q20, potentially reflecting Saudi's new stance that they could walk away from this deal if other countries did not comply fully," Goldman Sachs analyst Damien Courvalin said in a note to clients Thursday.

Another key factor is compliance. Currently several members including Iraq, Nigeria and Russia are over-producing. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, exceeds its current target cut, and signaled ahead of OPEC's meeting that stricter rules should be implemented.

"The Saudi message is compliance," Mizuho managing director Paul Sankey said in a note to clients Friday.

The deeper-than-expected cut might not have all that much of an impact on oil prices, however, since ahead of Thursday's meeting OPEC+, as a whole, was not even pumping as much as allotted.

"While we await full details from OPEC and non-OPEC, we think a 0.5MMbls/d announced cut relative to existing quotas is just enough to keep markets balanced for 2020," Bernstein analyst Neil Beveridge said Friday. "Overall, a satisfactory outcome but investors will likely want to see evidence cuts are being delivered before getting too excited."

Russia also reportedly asked that condensates no longer be quoted as part of output for countries, a move which would reduce the total impact of the cuts.

"Everyone's starting to do math. Between the condi [condensates] exemption and the current rate of over compliance, it's not really a new larger cut," Again Capital's John Kilduff said to CNBC Thursday.

- CNBC's Brian Sullivan, Patti Domm and Sam Meredith contributed reporting.