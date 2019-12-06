Three keys to avoiding new debt with a new baby

The arrival of a new baby can be one of the most joyous occasions in life. It also should be a time of careful planning for the little one's arrival, everything from picking out baby clothes to furnishing their nursery and planning for longer-term needs — such as health care, child care, and education. According to a recent LendEDU study, a new baby costs families an average of over $13,000 in the first year, without including the cost of childbirth. But these costs can be managed, without going into debt, if you plan ahead.

1. Plan for child-care expenses

Child care is often one of the largest expenses associated with a new baby, both because parents take time off from work and see their incomes decrease, and because they hire nannies or enroll their kids in child-care centers. The average cost of child-care programs for infants and toddlers is over $1,200 per month, or nearly $15,000 per year, according to the Center for American Progress. Do your research. Often, area churches or temples offers day-care programs at a fraction of the cost of non-religious ones. Make sure you maximize every perk offered by your employer, such as a paid leave and subsidized child-care. Consider nanny shares, where two or more parents split a nanny who watches their kids together, resulting in a lower cost per child. Can you work from home, or can a family member pitch in to care for junior? The alternatives are numerous, and should all be explored. What matters is that you understand and budget now for the inevitable financial impact of caring for your new baby.

MoMo Productions | Taxi | Getty Images

2. Cut costs on temporary goods

3. Start a savings fund before the new arrival