What to watch today: Dow to fall, impeachment enters new phase and Disney owns 2019 box office

U.S. stock futures pointed to modest losses at the Monday open following Friday's strong rally that erased the S&P 500's losses for the week. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all riding three-day win streaks, and the S&P 500 is within 0.25% of its Nov. 27 record high. Small caps continue their recent rally, with the Russell 2000 now at its highest in 14 months. (CNBC)



* Investors bail on stock market rally, fleeing funds at record pace (WSJ) Investors will be looking for clarity on the U.S.-China trade war today after a volatile week of trade headlines. The world's two largest economies are in talks to finalize a so-called phase one trade deal as 15% tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports are set to kick in Dec. 15. (CNBC)



China's Communist Party has reportedly ordered all state offices to remove foreign hardware and software within three years in a move which could hit major U.S. firms including Microsoft, Dell and HP. The policy has been dubbed "3-5-2" because the replacement of the technology will happen at a pace of 30% in 2020, 50% in 2021, and 20% in 2022. (CNBC) No data is on today's U.S. Economic calendar. Recreational vehicle maker Thor Industries (THO) releases quarterly earnings this morning, while after-the-bell reports include Ascena Retail (ASNA), Chewy (CHWY), Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Toll Brothers (TOL). (CNBC)

Snythorx (THOR) will be bought by French drug maker Sanofi (SNY) for $2.5 billion in cash. The deal for the California-based biotech firm is worth $68 per share, compared to Friday's close of $25.03. Swiss drug maker Roche has extended its offer for its takeover of U.S. biotech firm Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) to Dec. 16. Both U.S. and U.K. officials are still in the process of reviewing the $114.50 per share bid. Skechers (SKX) should see earnings growth on pace with Nike (NKE), according to an article in Barron's. The paper points out that despite Skechers shares rising more than 75% this year, the shoe company still trades at just 16 times earnings compared to 30 for Nike. Ericsson (ERIC) will pay more than $1 billion to resolve U.S. corruption probes, according to the Justice Department. Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm said some executives in certain markets acted in bad faith, calling the actions completely unacceptable. PG&E (PCG) reached a $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims, helping the utility move closer to emerging from bankruptcy. State investigators determined earlier this year that PG&E equipment helped spark several wildfires over the past few years. Adobe (ADBE) is buying 3D virtual reality software Oculus Medium from Facebook (FB) for an undisclosed amount, according to TechCrunch.

