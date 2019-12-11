Outlook for America's top CEOs dims again on trade war concerns

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon attends a policy forum with President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House, Feb. 3, 2017, in Washington.

The chief executives of the nation's biggest companies downgraded their outlook for the U.S. economy for a seventh straight quarter as angst over trade relations continued to plague C-suites across the country in the last months of 2019.

The Business Roundtable's index of the CEOs' outlook fell 2.5 points to 76.7 in the fourth quarter, which remains below the historical average and indicates moderation in the pace of economic growth in the next six months.

It also said in its first forecast for 2020 that members see just 2.1% growth next year, near the Federal Reserve's GDP estimate of 2% for next year. The economy is set to grow in the fourth quarter at a 2% annual pace, according to the Atlanta Fed.

"CEOs are justified in their caution about the state of the U.S. economy," Business Roundtable President Joshua Bolten said in a statement. "While we have achieved a competitive tax environment, uncertainty surrounding trade policy and slowing global growth are creating headwinds for business. Lawmakers should expand, not restrict, trade to help boost U.S. economic potential."

The association's indexes for sales and capital investment over the next six months also held below their long-term averages: Sales increased 7 points to 98.6, while investment sank 8.9 points to 64.5. The index for hiring saw the smallest drop, falling 5.5 points to 67.1, still above the index's historical average.

The Roundtable, whose chairman is J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, blamed tension between the U.S. and its trading partners for its renewed caution. The non-profit association also includes General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon among other corporate officers.

"Free and fair trade agreements are vital to economic prosperity for American workers, families and communities. Nearly 39 million American jobs—one in every five—depend on international trade," Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said in a press release.

"Because growth in trade-dependent jobs far outpaces job growth as a whole, we urge lawmakers to engage in more trade agreement negotiations," he added.