Disney+ was Google's top trending search of 2019 in the US

(L-R) Julia Lester, Matt Cornett, Lisa Simpson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bart Simpson, Dara Renee, Marge Simpson, Maggie Simpson Frank Rodriguez, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Olivia Rodrigo, and Homer Simpson pose for portrait at the Disney+ Official U.S. Launch Party at The Grove at The Grove on November 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

"Disney Plus" trended in the U.S. more than "Game of Thrones" this year.

Google released its annual analysis of the top trending search terms around the world Wednesday, with the company announcing that, "In 2019, searches for heroes soared." However, the term that topped the list of trending searches in the U.S. was Disney's month-old streaming service, Disney+.

Google's analysis is not tied to search volume, but rather depends on how the company defined "trending." Disney+ was likely not the most searched term in the U.S. this year, but Google says it experienced the strongest search trend.

Disney+ officially launched in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, and nearly all of its search traffic was picked up in the month since then.

The analysis shows a massive spike in searches around the release of Disney+, which may have been bolstered by technical errors at the service's launch that had customers wondering why they couldn't access the new streaming service.

Disney movies were also well represented in Google's analysis. In the movies category, Disney films were featured five times in the top ten. "Avengers: Endgame" took the top spot, followed by "Captain Marvel." "Toy Story 4" placed fourth, followed by "The Lion King," and "Frozen 2" took the seventh spot.

While Disney+ made a splash in the U.S., the streaming service didn't capture much attention among the global googling community. That makes sense considering the service is not yet available in most countries. On Nov. 19, Disney expanded the service to Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico.

Disney Plus was the ninth most searched term in New Zealand, but did not appear on the top ten list for the other countries the service is available in: Australia, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands nor Canada.

Disney said it will launch Disney+ across Europe on March 31, and it will bring the service to Latin America in October 2020.