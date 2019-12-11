What top advisors see on the horizon for markets in 2020

The bull market in U.S. stocks rolls on.

From the trade war between the U.S. and China and the slowdown in global economic growth, to Britain's messy exit from the European Union and the potential impeachment of President Trump, nothing has dampened the enthusiasm for stocks.

The American economy remains in the midst of the longest economic expansion on record and the longest — if not strongest — bull market in stocks. Despite some concerns about higher volatility from a range of potential factors, registered investment advisors expect 2020 could be another good year for both the economy and the stock market.

"The cycle has been long but the economy has also been slower than in past cycles and without the big imbalances we've seen previously," said Alan Cohn, president of Sage Financial, ranked No. 50 on the CNBC FA 100 list of top investment advisors for 2019. "With interest rates low and the U.S. economy good, we think there's still room to run."

"We're clearly extended in the cycle but that doesn't mean that it can't continue," added Jason Graybill, co-director of fixed income at Carret Asset Management and a member of the firm's investment committee. Carret is ranked No. 14 on the FA 100 list. "There are global risks out there but we think there's a high probability that 2020 could be another good year."

Topping most advisors' list of risks is the trade war between the U.S. and China — the world's two biggest economies. Since the battle erupted last year, when President Trump began levying tariffs on Chinese-made products, business confidence and capital expenditures have slipped, contributing to the recent tapering of global economic growth.

Graybill thinks the slowdown now presents an opportunity for at least partial resolution of the dispute.

"All eyes are fixated on trade," he said. "We've seen slower growth in the last two or three quarters due to the uncertainty and that creates the opportunity to resolve some of the tariff issues."

A so-called Phase 1 trade deal would see the U.S. postpone new tariffs set to take effect this month and begin rolling back previously levied tariffs as China agrees to resume more purchases of U.S. agricultural products. "It's our view that President Trump and the administration don't want to have tariffs in the election headlines next year," said Graybill. With growth also slowing significantly in China, it, too, has a strong incentive to strike a deal.