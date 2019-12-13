People with disabilities can now set some financial goals thanks to this game-changer

There's one form of discrimination that the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act didn't fix: economic.

Until recently, people who were eligible for federal assistance programs such as Medicaid and SSI still faced an uneven playing ground. Using these programs meant you could not have assets over $2,000, a paltry amount when you consider life's various costs.

In order to stay under the cap, people routinely spent money monthly on non-essentials, such as extra clothes or DVDs. One family purchased 100 pairs of socks for their son to avoid having too much money. The one thing they couldn't do with that money was park it in a savings or investment account to save for their future.

The asset cap was put into place in 1964, says Chip Gerhardt, a registered lobbyist in Ohio and one of the advocates who worked on federal and state legislation for ABLE accounts. "The [limit] never went up," he said.

Financial life for people with disabilities has been truly dire, says Miranda Kennedy, director of the ABLE National Resource Center.

An estimated 31.5% of people age 21 to 64 with a cognitive disability in the U.S. were living below the poverty line in 2017, according to Cornell University. People with a disability are more than three times likely to have extreme difficulty paying their bills, Kennedy says.

The problem of poverty in the disability community has long been almost universally recognized, and legislators as well as disability advocates began scouting solutions in recent years.