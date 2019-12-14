The highest-paying freelance jobs of 2020 where you can earn $90,000 or more

As some labor advocates worry that the lowest-paid gig workers are being exploited by companies, freelance workers on the other end of the income spectrum are seeing booming demand for their services and even a boost to their earning power.

A list of the highest-paying freelance jobs, created for CNBC.com by the global freelancing platform Upwork, shows dozens of jobs in which freelancers can earn $90,000 per year — or more.



"People should look at this list and think a little differently about the freelance economy," says Adam Ozimek, Upwork's chief economist. "There's too much focus on a narrow corner of the freelance economy and lower-skilled workers. This report shows how diverse this segment of the economy is and how much of it is high-skilled work."

Nearly 60 million Americans freelanced in 2019, either full-time or part-time, representing more than a third of the American workforce, according to a separate study by Upwork and Freelancers Union. Skilled services were the most common type of freelance work.

A study by MBO partners found that more than half of full-time independent workers say that they feel more financially secure in their current roles than in traditional jobs. That report found that there are more than 15 million full-time freelancers, with 1 in 5 earning more than $100,000 per year.

In the absence of a severe recession, experts say that 2020 holds plenty of opportunity for those freelance workers with professional skills.