Popeyes pokes fun at Chick-fil-A with job ads seeking chicken sandwich makers who can work on Sunday

The chicken sandwich wars have infiltrated the "help wanted" section.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen said it ran classified ads on Sunday in the New York Times, New York Post, Boston Globe and Miami Herald seeking applicants who can work Sundays and who have experience preparing chicken sandwiches. The chain's competitor Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays. The contact on the classified ads is "SundayOpenings@Popeyes.com."

Popeyes, owned by Restaurant Brands International, introduced a chicken sandwich to its national menu in August, prompting comparisons to sandwiches from Chick-fil-A, the biggest chicken chain in the U.S. by sales. Before long, the "chicken sandwich wars" were in full swing, with brands trading barbs on Twitter and an explosion of taste tests.