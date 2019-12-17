'The Mandalorian' will air on Wednesday this week ahead of 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' release

It's a busy week for Star Wars fans.

On Friday, the Skywalker saga comes to an end with the release of "The Rise of Skywalker."

Fans will also have another episode of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" to watch. However, unlike previous weeks, episode seven of the show will arrive on Wednesday instead of Friday.

It's likely an effort by Disney to put some space between the two hotly anticipated pieces of content. Although, Disney was not immediately available to comment.

"The Mandalorian" was a program that fans had been looking forward to since it was announced more than two years ago. However, the show has dominated social media since its launch, in part because of a surprise new character that has been dubbed Baby Yoda.

The little green creature is a 50-year-old "kid," as Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian calls him, who is the same species as Master Yoda, although that species has never been named.