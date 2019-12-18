Facebook will air its first Super Bowl ad as the company pays up to try and show its softer side

Facebook is headed to the Super Bowl for the first time.

The ad during the big game in February will be part of the company's "More Together" campaign, which it launched in May to get people talking about Facebook Groups. The campaign is Facebook's first major brand campaign under Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio, who joined last year.

A company spokeswoman said the spot will show "how people from different backgrounds come together over shared interests and experiences, all through Facebook Groups." The ad will have cameo appearances from Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone.

The campaign comes as Facebook is under a microscope from regulators for antitrust issues and under pressure from consumers and lawmakers for repeated privacy breaches and ongoing manipulation by foreign actors. The Super Bowl, which attracted over 98 million viewers in 2019, is often the most-watched American program of the year.

Fox, the network airing the 2020 Super Bowl, confirmed with CNBC in November that it had sold out its advertising slots. Fox had been selling 30-second slots for more than $5 million, Variety reported in November.

Pop-Tarts, Hyundai and Avocados from Mexico are among the other brands that will run ads during the Super Bowl. Snickers also announced Wednesday morning it would be returning to the event after a two-year hiatus.

