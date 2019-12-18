Jail video surveillance from Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt in July is missing, prosecutor says, according to reports

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.

Video surveillance footage of the jailhouse area outside of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's cell from the time of his first suicide effort in July is now missing, federal prosecutors have said, according to new reports.

The New York Daily News and New York Post reported that prosecutors have told a federal judge that no one can locate the footage around Epstein's cell from that night in a special housing section in the Manhattan Correctional Center, which was weeks before what authorities have said was a successful suicide attempt by the wealthy investor Epstein.

The footage is being sought by lawyers for Nick Tartaglione, a former police officer in Westchester County, New York, charged with four murders, who had been the cellmate of the 66-year-old Epstein.

One of those lawyers, Bruce Barket said that he and the rest of Tartaglione's attorneys filed a request for the footage to be retained two days after the attempted suicide on July 23, according to reports.

Tartaglione claims he saved the life of Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, during the first suicide attempt. Epstein was found that morning on the floor of his cell, semiconscious, with marks on his neck.

The cell is in a unit for prisoners who are considered at risk of violence from other inmates in the general population area of the jail, or who themselves pose a risk of violence.

"It is on the surface troubling," Barket said about the missing video, according to The News. "I'll reserve judgment until I've found out more details."

"I don't know the details of how it was lost or destroyed or why it wasn't retained when it should have been," Barket said, according to The Post.

Judge Kenneth Karas has asked prosecutors to continue investigating what happened to the footage.

Barket and a spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, the entity that was prosecuting Epstein at the time he was in jail, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC.

Epstein was being held at the federal jail without bond after his arrest in early July on charges of allegedly trafficking dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 to his massive townhouse in Manhattan and his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion to satisfy his compulsive sexual obsessions.

He was already a registered sex offender, having pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from an underage girl and another charge in Florida in 2008, crimes for which he served 13 months in jail, albeit while able to be free on work release for much of the that time.

After the suicide attempt in July, Epstein was briefly placed on suicide watch and then placed on psychological watch for several days.

Less than a month later, Epstein fatally hung himself in his cell, where he no longer had a cellmate, authorities have said.

Video surveillance shows no one entering or leaving Epstein's cell after he went into it on the evening of Aug. 9, according to federal authorities. He was found unresponsive there on the morning of Aug. 10.