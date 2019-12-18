Tesla is on a tear and reaches a 52-week high

Tesla stock reached a 52-week high Wednesday and is on pace to reach its highest closing price ever.
Soon after the market opened Wednesday, Tesla shares shot up about 2.4% to $388.15 per share, surpassing intraday highs reached when CEO Elon Musk sent his infamous "funding secured" tweet in August 2018.
The stock wavered Wednesday just below its intraday all-time high of $389.61 before dwindling slightly. Tesla stock has climbed almost 60% this quarter after the company reported a surprise third-quarter profit.
The stock is on pace for its best quarter since the third quarter of 2013.
Tesla's new Shanghai Gigafactory, the company's first outside the U.S., is slowly ramping up production in China, but analysts don't expect to see mass production until next year. Musk has hailed the factory and the Chinese market as key to the future of the company, as demand for Tesla vehicles increases in China. The U.S.-China phase one trade deal announced last week could benefit Tesla's operations in the potentially lucrative market.
The company was expected to reduce labor costs and increase profit margins at the facility, but Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the company is considering cutting the price of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20% or more. Progress at the plant has nonetheless been a hopeful sign for a company that has historically been far off on forecasts for start of production.
Musk also told investors on the third-quarter earnings call in October that the company is ahead of schedule in rolling out its upcoming crossover SUV, the Model Y. The vehicle could roll out as early as the first quarter of 2020.