Critics find 'Cats' to be an 'obscene,' 'garish' and 'overtly sexual' adaptation of the hit Broadway show

"Cats" seemed to have it all — a stellar cast, memorable music from a Tony Award-winning Broadway show and the careful guidance of acclaimed director Tom Hooper.

Then the first trailer dropped.

While Hooper had said he planned to ditch the iconic costumes from the Broadway show, few were prepared for the "digital fur technology" that appeared in the two-minute trailer or the nearly two-hour movie.

"Oh God, my eyes," Ty Burr, a writer for the Boston Globe, wrote in his review of the film.

"You've heard of the 'uncanny valley' effect?" he wrote. "The eeriness or revulsion felt when looking at a humanoid figure that's not quite human? The digital era has given us many examples of the uncanny valley, but 'Cats' is the first movie to entirely set up shop there."

Currently, the film holds a 17% "Rotten" score on review site Rotten Tomatoes from 101 reviews, as of midday Thursday.

Although, it seems, that the visual design of the film wasn't the only thing that critics didn't like. The plot of the musical was always thin, but the music and dancing were mesmerizing enough to distract from the small thread that connected all the songs together.

In the film, Hooper used Francesca Hayward, a Royal Ballet dancer, as Victoria, a young cat who famously does a ballet-inspired solo dance during the show, as the main character. The audience follows her through the streets of London, learning about the Jellicle tribe of cats that inhabit the rooftops and alleys and about the Jellicle Ball, an annual festivity for the cats.