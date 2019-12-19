Putin says reasons for Trump impeachment have been 'completely fabricated'

A screen shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the 15th annual end-of-year news conference at the World Trade Centre in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he expects President Donald Trump to survive impeachment proceedings and that the legal move against him was a Democratic Party trying to get results "using other methods and means."

Late Wednesday, Trump became only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives, the lower house of the United States Congress. This sets up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether Trump remains in office.

Speaking at an annual press conference in Moscow, Putin said he didn’t expect to see Trump’s reign to end via impeachment as his Republican Party would save him.

“It's unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons,” said Putin via a Reuters translation.

Putin said the Democratic Party, that is driving Trump’s impeachment process, is attempting to remove Trump because it had failed in the 2016 election.

“This is simply a continuation of the (U.S.) intra-political battle where one party that lost an election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results using other methods and means,” Putin said.

Putin added that the Democrats had accused Russia of election interference and collusion at high levels. This had been proven untrue, he said, and now the U.S. opposition had moved on to allegations surrounding Ukraine.