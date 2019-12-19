Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

The Dow gained 137.68 points, or 0.49% to end the day at 28,376.96. The S&P 500 climbed 0.45% to 3,205.37. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.67% to close at 8,887.22. Stocks jumped to record highs once again as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's impeachment and disappointing economic data.

Wall Street was able to look past President Donald Trump's impeachment in the House since the odds of the Republican-led Senate convicting him are so slim. "It's fairly obvious that there just not going to be a removal," remarked one investor on Thursday. Meanwhile, the disappointing jobless claims and business conditions data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve did not deter investors from thinking the U.S. economy is still strong. Bottom line, the biggest obstacles the market faced throughout 2019 have subsided for now.