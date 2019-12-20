How to save on holiday gifts and help the planet at the same time

Jennifer Adolfie, 33, with a steeply discounted Louis Vuitton bag she found on Poshmark. Source: Jennifer Adolfie

You can save a shocking amount of money when you ditch the mall and shop at an online reseller. There's another reason to do this around the holidays. You can also spare the planet — at least a little — when you buy on the secondary market. It's a growing interest, and people are finding ways to be green at work and when they travel. Gift-giving is the logical next step. You're not necessarily buying used, either. Merchandise at online auction sites such as eBay ranges from new to slightly used to vintage, and that's true of most sites. Clothing sites have seen a number of entrants into the market in the last few years, and startups seem to be accelerating. ThredUp and Tradesy started in 2009. Poshmark and TheRealReal opened in 2011. Menswear site Grailed started in 2014, followed by its companion site for womenswear, Heroine, in 2017.



Buying and reselling pre-owned helps goods find new homes as people grow more aware of the negative effects of fast fashion. "Traditional retailers are under pressure to become more sustainable, and resale is emerging as a path toward sustainability for many companies," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Redwood City, California-based Poshmark. In 2015, the fashion industry worldwide generated 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Sam Bright, vice president of merchandising at eBay in San Jose, says sales of pre-owned clothing on the site in 2016 meant diverting 108,000 tonnes of CO 2 -eq from landfills.

Wallet-friendly wardrobe

Avoiding electronics e-waste

You bring your own bags to the supermarket, you have a reusable straw, you recycle plastics. So why are you buying brand-new electronics?

Olaf Michalak / EyeEm

Save hundreds of dollars when you buy refurbished. Consumer Reports recommends nailing down the warranty in advance. Manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung, and many retailers, including Overstock, Best Buy and Walmart, have sections for refurbished electronics. Reseller sites now include Swappa and Back Market. In addition to saving money, you'll play a small part in reducing the world's huge carbon footprint. According to Bright, 2016 sales of pre-owned phones in the U.S. and U.K. were responsible for avoiding 424 tonnes of e-waste. Refurbished smart phones, tablets, laptops, drones and some appliances — air fryers are popular, says Serge Verdoux, managing director of Back Market in Brooklyn, New York — are a fraction of the retail price. "The green side of the decision is a close No. 2" after the quality/price ratio, Verdoux said. "Consumers are very happy to contribute to helping the environmental crisis by buying refurbished products."

Scratch and dent