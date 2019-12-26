Everything you know about passwords could be wrong

Having trouble remembering your password after a long holiday? That's just the tip of the iceberg of password-related problems, experts say.
It's not just post-vacation blues – having to remember a complicated string of characters — is a problem acknowledged by associations such as Fido Alliance, which aims to help reduce the world's reliance on passwords.
Committing multiple complex passwords to memory is a "massive usability challenge," Andrew Shikiar, executive director of Fido Alliance said.
"This usability challenge makes people revert to the easiest password to remember and reuse, which then exacerbates password risks," he added.
Raluca Budiu, director at UX research and consulting firm Nielsen Norman Group, agreed with the sentiment.
Speaking from a user experience perspective, she said: "The biggest problem with passwords is that people have to remember them."
Noting that websites today have "different, relatively sophisticated" requirements, she said: "It's harder and harder to come up with a meaningful password that will be easy to recall."
Even for people with the strongest passwords and photographic memories, security concerns remain.
Passwords are "human readable shared secrets that typically are stored on a central server and thus are susceptible to being stolen and reused," said Fido Alliance's Shikiar, adding that the theft could happen in a "myriad" of ways.
Jonathan Knudsen, a senior security strategist at Synopsys Software Integrity Group, said: "People overestimate the ability of websites to protect their passwords. This is why it is so important to use unique passwords for every site."
"If you reuse the same password everywhere, then a password breach at just one poorly-protected site can be catastrophic for you," he said.
Unfortunately, an analysis of data from more than 47,000 organizations revealed that employees reuse a password an average of 13 times. That's according to LastPass' third annual global password security report.
The solution, experts say, is to move away from this form of authentication entirely. Instead, users could log in using smartphones, USB security keys and biometric scanners such as fingerprint or voice verification.
In China, QR codes and facial recognition are already being used to make payments.
Fido Alliance's Shikiar, however, pointed out that there would be "behavioral and device upgrade cycles to overcome."
"The 'a-ha' moment will come when people start to realize that the same simple gesture that means 'unlock' on their phone can now mean 'log in' — instead of being dependent on passwords."
Until passwords become a thing of the past, here are three myths, debunked:
— CNBC's Kate Fazzini, Yen Nee Lee and Annie Palmer contributed to this report.