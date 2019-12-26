Everything you know about passwords could be wrong

A password sign is seen on a keyboard in Ankara, Turkey on October 26, 2017.

Having trouble remembering your password after a long holiday? That's just the tip of the iceberg of password-related problems, experts say.

It's not just post-vacation blues – having to remember a complicated string of characters — is a problem acknowledged by associations such as Fido Alliance, which aims to help reduce the world's reliance on passwords.

Committing multiple complex passwords to memory is a "massive usability challenge," Andrew Shikiar, executive director of Fido Alliance said.

"This usability challenge makes people revert to the easiest password to remember and reuse, which then exacerbates password risks," he added.

Raluca Budiu, director at UX research and consulting firm Nielsen Norman Group, agreed with the sentiment.

Speaking from a user experience perspective, she said: "The biggest problem with passwords is that people have to remember them."

Noting that websites today have "different, relatively sophisticated" requirements, she said: "It's harder and harder to come up with a meaningful password that will be easy to recall."