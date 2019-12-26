Facebook, Amazon, Google make the wealthy just like the rest of us

Amazon just reported that consumers not only bought billions of dollars in stuff from it over the holidays, but purchased "tens of millions" of Amazon devices. Political campaigns that rail against Amazon's dominance are using its platform to order supplies. Big tech is bringing Americans together in many ways, but it's not just through smart devices and hard-to-resist two-day shipping. And unlike the extreme partisanship in politics and a growing wealth gap that often divides the public, wariness of big tech transcends party affiliation and social status, according to a new CNBC survey.

The CNBC Millionaire Survey finds that almost half of wealthy Americans (49%) believe the U.S. government should pursue potential antitrust violations for large tech companies including Alphabet/Google, Amazon and Facebook. Only 21% of millionaires disagree, while 30% expressed neutrality on the question. More wealthy individuals (14%) "strongly agree" than "strongly disagree" (6%) with the antitrust scrutiny.

There are some notable differences based on politics (as well as age and gender) in the CNBC Millionaire Survey for Fall 2019, conducted in November among 700 Americans with at least $1 million in investable assets. But the political distinctions were not highly partisan compared to other issues covered by the CNBC survey.

Democrats (56%) are more likely to agree with the antitrust investigations than Republicans (45%) or Independents (47%), but level of neutrality was similar (30% of Republicans and 29% of Democrats).

The political differences over antitrust are not a surprise.

Facebook and Alphabet are under intensifying antitrust scrutiny at the state and federal level, but the political individuals with whom many voters identify have focused their ire in different ways. President Trump has railed against Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos, while also making claims of social media bias and censorship. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has led the call for a breakup in what is being portrayed on the campaign trail as a new era of monopolies.

Pew data from the past few months has documented broad public concern about technology companies' performance. It found that the public, especially Republicans, think social media sites censor political viewpoints at least to some degree.

Democrats, meanwhile, are much more negative on social media firm's ability to control offensive content, according to Pew.

"This is a season of reckoning for technology companies," said Lee Rainie, director of internet and technology research at Pew Research.