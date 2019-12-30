Walmart CEO Doug McMillon took bold stances in 2019. Next year he'll have an even bigger platform

After two deadly shootings at Walmart stores over the summer, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon made a surprising move.

The retailer on Sept. 3 said it would halt sales of ammunition for assault-style rifles and handguns and that it would begin asking shoppers to no longer openly carry firearms in stores in states where "open carry" is allowed.

"We've also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer," McMillon said earlier this year. "It's clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable."

It used to be that Walmart, for better or for worse, often tried to fly under the radar from its rural Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. But the CEO of the biggest retailer in the world has been bolder this year than he traditionally has been in the past. McMillon, who started in 1984 as an hourly summer worker in a Walmart distribution center, is now leading the company as it takes major policy stances on issues such as e-cigarettes, wage hikes and gun sales.

Next year, McMillon will have an even bigger platform. On Jan. 1, 2020, he will become the chairman of the Business Roundtable, months after the CEO trade group said that shareholder value should no longer be the primary goal of a corporation and that it should instead take into account all stakeholders including employees. The statement marked a major philosophical shift in how the group views corporate governance and drew criticism from some major investors.

McMillon's new gig could help boost Walmart's reputation, especially with younger employees and shoppers looking to buy products from companies whose values are aligned with their own.

"Walmart has struggled historically to be seen as a good citizen," Witold Henisz, professor of management at Wharton, said, citing how Walmart has been attacked for its wages and working conditions, being the nation's largest private employer.

Now, instead of focusing on the past, McMillon is "looking ahead, as he should," Henisz said. "I think Doug is trying to understand how all of its different cohorts impact Walmart in the long term." Those cohorts would include Walmart workers, investors and the community members situated around Walmart stores.