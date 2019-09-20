Walmart will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes in the wake of vaping-related deaths

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Thousands more workers furloughed as GM and suppliers idle plants...

Canadian trade union Unifor said roughly 4,500 of its members have been temporarily laid off because of the GM strike so far.

Autosread more

Goldman Sachs says the market is about to get wild in October

For investors taking a breather from the chaos in August, buckle up as the market is about go crazy again, Goldman Sachs warned.

Marketsread more

Roku plunges 17% — here's why it's one of the most volatile...

Roku shares have more than quadrupled this year, but the stock has had some rocky days of late as more players jump into streaming.

Technologyread more

Walmart will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes as...

Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes amid "regulatory complexity" and "uncertainty" around the products, the retailer said in a memo Friday.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump faces long odds in fight with California over auto...

Legal experts say that California, which has pledged to sue, has a strong case that the administration's move is unlawful.

Politicsread more

California and 22 other states sue Trump administration over auto...

A group of 23 states on Friday sued to undo the Trump administration's determination that federal law bars California from setting stiff tailpipe emission standards and...

Transportationread more

Trump sanctions Iran's central bank in wake of strikes on Saudi...

U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have accused Iran of orchestrating devastating strikes on Saudi oil installations over the weekend.

Politicsread more

Fed's Rosengren says the US has survived trade war and doesn't...

Rosengren was one of two central bank officials to vote against Wednesday's quarter-point rate reduction, and explained in a speech to the Stern School of Business at New York...

Economyread more

Trump says he doesn't need a trade deal with China before the...

Trump also said he is "not looking for a partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."

Politicsread more

If you buy an iPhone 11, you need to buy this next

Apple's iPhone 11 ships with a slow charger in the box, but it supports fast charging. So buy this cable and charger to get a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Technologyread more

New York Fed to continue operations in overnight funding market

The process will involve three 14-day operations involving $30 billion as well as continued overnight operations of at least $75 billion each.

The Fedread more

'Capitalism needs to evolve': Businesses close, workers walk out...

Some businesses, mostly small to midsize companies, are providing workers with paid time off to join the global climate strike, while others are shutting down operations...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Health and Science

Walmart will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes in the wake of vaping-related deaths

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes, the company said in a memo. 
  • Walmart cited "growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty" around e-cigarettes. 
  • Health officials are investing an outbreak of a mysterious lung disease that has killed eight. 
VIDEO1:0601:06
Walmart to discontinue sale of e-cigarettes
The Exchange

Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes amid "regulatory complexity" and "uncertainty" around the products, the retailer said in a memo Friday. 

"Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam's Club U.S. locations," the company said. "We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory."

Walmart's decision comes amid turmoil in the e-cigarette industry. Health officials are investigating 530 cases of a mysterious lung disease that has killed eight people. Meantime, the Trump administration is readying a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes, while cities and states are pursuing similar measures. 

Walmart raised the tobacco buying age to 21 earlier this year in response to what regulators are calling an "epidemic" of teen vaping. Lawmakers are blaming the surge in youth use of e-cigarettes on Juul, the market leader. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.