Walmart will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes in the wake of vaping-related deaths

Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes amid "regulatory complexity" and "uncertainty" around the products, the retailer said in a memo Friday.
"Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam's Club U.S. locations," the company said. "We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory."
Walmart's decision comes amid turmoil in the e-cigarette industry. Health officials are investigating 530 cases of a mysterious lung disease that has killed eight people. Meantime, the Trump administration is readying a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes, while cities and states are pursuing similar measures.
Walmart raised the tobacco buying age to 21 earlier this year in response to what regulators are calling an "epidemic" of teen vaping. Lawmakers are blaming the surge in youth use of e-cigarettes on Juul, the market leader.
