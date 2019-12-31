European markets set for quiet session as 2019 draws to an end

European markets are expected to open in negative territory on Tuesday as financial markets see in the last trading session of the year.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 29 points lower at 7,563 and France's CAC 40 is seen 4 points lower at 5,984, according to IG.

Financial markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland are closed today and the volume of trade likely to be lighter in markets that are open.

Trading is also thinner in Asia with markets in Australia and Hong Kong closing early on Tuesday, and major Asian markets in Japan and South Korea already shut for 2019.

Chinese stocks were mixed by the afternoon on Tuesday despite official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December came in slightly above expectations on Tuesday, according to the country's statistics bureau.

In other news, ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was awaiting trial on criminal charges in Japan, confirmed reports on Tuesday that he's left the country and is in Lebanon, commenting that he will no longer be "held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system."

It was not clear how Ghosn was able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements. Japan's Ministry of Justice didn't immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment on Ghosn's statement.

There are no European data releases or earnings Tuesday.

- CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.