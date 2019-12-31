What to watch: Final trading day of decade, ousted Nissan chairman flees Japan and new laws set

BY THE NUMBERS

The recent stock rally came to an abrupt halt Monday, with the major averages posting their largest declines in four weeks, but U.S. stock futures are pointing to a higher open for 2019's final trading day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are set to post their largest yearly percentage gains since 2013, with all the major averages still near record highs despite Monday's slide. All 11 S&P sectors are higher for 2019, led by technology. Energy is the weakest S&P sector for the year but the strongest for December. (CNBC)



* Oil surges 35% in 2019 and hedge funds are betting on more gains next year (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the S&P/Case-Shiller report on October home prices is out at 9 a.m. ET, while the Conference Board issues its December Consumer Confidence Index at 10 a.m. ET. No earnings reports are on today's calendar. We'll be off tomorrow, along with the markets. We at the "Morning Squawk" wish you a safe and happy New Year.

Tencent Music (TME) is part of a consortium buying a 10% stake in Universal Music Group from French media conglomerate Vivendi. Universal Music counts Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga among its artists. The deal values Universal Music at about $34 billion. Boeing (BA) and Turkish Airlines reached a compensation deal for losses caused by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max jet. The airline did not specify how much it received, but reports in a Turkish newspaper put the amount at $225 million. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is seeking 100% ownership of its futures joint venture in China, according to a Bloomberg report. Core Laboratories (CLB) cut its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, and also said it would reduce its quarterly dividend. The provider of services for the crude oil industry cited challenges in the land-based U.S. oil market, among other factors. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) sold a variety of assets including the former Anadarko Petroleum headquarters and a former ConocoPhillips campus to Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) for $565 million.

