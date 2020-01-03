Make 2020 the year to get INVESTED

2020 is a new year, and a new opportunity to get invested toward the future. This month,Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow is launching its Invested. campaign to help you define your goals, commit to a vision and chart a course to get there. It's a declaration of financial independence. We are here to help with the information and inspiration to get you INVESTED.

GET STARTED NOW:

Ditch your fears now

Get started now (even if you are an absolute beginner)

Have $1,000 to invest? Don't even think about the stock market

How to cut back on spending and afford a home

And sign up for our Money 101 course, an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.







Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.