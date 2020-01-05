'Missing Link' upsets Disney, takes home best animated feature at 2020 Golden Globes

"Missing Link" took home the Golden Globe for best animated feature on Sunday, marking only the fourth time that the top prize did not go to a Disney film.

The film was an underdog heading into the ceremony, as Disney had three films nominated for the prize — "Frozen II," "Toy Story 4" and "The Lion King." Also in contention was DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World."

"Missing Link," produced by Laika Entertainment, was the only nominated film not tied to an existing franchise or a remake of an old classic.

The film tells the tale of Mr. Link, an eight-foot tall, fur-covered Sasquatch, who becomes tired of living a solitary life. He befriends an explorer named Sir Lionel Frost and an adventurer Adelina Fortnight, to help him find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

The claymation film, which was released in April 2019, garnered $16.6 million at the domestic box office and around $9.5 million. While "Missing Link" won't see a bump in box office ticket sales, it will likely experience an uptick in DVD, Blu-Ray and digital sales following this win.

Since the category was introduced in 2006, "Missing Link" (2019), "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018), "How to Train Your Dragon 2" (2014) and "The Adventures of Tin Tin" (2011) have been the only non-Disney films to take home the award at the Golden Globe.

Read the full list of the 2020 Golden Globe winners here.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC and NBCUniversal. DreamWorks is owned by NBCUniversal.

