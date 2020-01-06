Netflix had the most Golden Globe nominations, but AT&T brought home the most trophies

Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, at his daughter's wedding reception on season 1 of HBO's Succession. Colin Hutton | HBO

Netflix may have scored the most nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes, but it was AT&T, Disney, Sony and ViacomCBS that won the night. The streaming service garnered 17 nominations, the most of any single studio, including four best picture nominations, but it only garnered two trophies during the Sunday ceremony. Olivia Coleman won for best actress in a drama TV series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" and Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story." HBO, which had the second highest number of nominations with 15, earned four awards. Its show "Succession" won best drama TV series and Brian Cox was awarded the best actor trophy in the same category for his turn as the fictional Logan Roy, the patriarch of the Roy family and the head of Waystar Royco, an international media conglomerate. Additionally, HBO's "Chernobyl" won the prize for best limited series / TV movie and Stellan Skarsgard won for best performance in a limited series for his portrayal of Boris Shcherbina, the Council of Ministers' deputy chairman during the Chernobyl disaster.

Joaquin Phoenix portrays Arthur Fleck in Warner Bros. "Joker." Warner Bros.

Adding the best score and best actor in a drama wins for "Joker," AT&T, which owns both HBO and Warner Bros., took home six awards during the ceremony, the most of any media company. Despite having three films up for best animated feature, Disney did not take home that top prize. Instead, it won three awards for shows on Hulu and the FX network. Patricia Arquette took home the best supporting actress in a limited series prize for "The Act," Ramy Yousef won for best actor in a comedy for "Ramy" and Michelle WIlliams won best actress in a limited series for "Fosse/Verdon." Sony won three awards for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," including best picture in the comedy/musical category, best screenplay and the best supporting actor award went to Brad Pitt. ViacomCBS also garnered three awards. Russell Crowe won best actor in a limited series for his role in "The Loudest Voice," Taron Egerton won best actor in a musical or comedy for his turn as Elton John in "Rocketman" and "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" won best original song.

Taron Egerton in Rocketman Source: Paramount Pictures