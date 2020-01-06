Ricky Gervais blasts Apple at the Golden Globes for China 'sweatshops'

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., smiles while speaking about Apple TV+ during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Apple came home with no awards and a punch to the gut after Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Comedian Ricky Gervais, who hosted the event, used Apple's nominations for "The Morning Show" as an opportunity to skewer the company over its business dealings. The series, which premiered last year on the new streaming service Apple TV+ and follows a morning news show that becomes embroiled in workplace scandal, was nominated for best television series drama and received two nominations for best performance by an actress in a television drama series.

"Apple rolled into the TV game with a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China," Gervais said as the camera panned to Apple CEO Tim Cook in the audience.

"So, you say you're woke, but the companies you work for, unbelievable," Gervais said, referring to actors working on programming for streaming services from large tech and media companies. "Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't you?"