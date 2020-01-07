Now's the time to switch or ditch your Medicare Advantage Plan if you don't like it

If your 2020 Medicare coverage includes an Advantage Plan that's not a great match, you might be able to part ways with it.

During an enrollment window that opened Jan. 1 and closes March 31, you can swap your plan for another or drop it and return to basic Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient coverage). Yet, before you make a change, be sure you're aware of potential snags and any restrictions involved.

"Do your due diligence before you switch, because if you make another mistake in your choice, you'll be stuck with it for the rest of the year," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits in Fort Worth, Texas.

Also possible through March 31: If you missed your initial Medicare enrollment period and don't qualify for an exclusion, you can sign up now. If this is your situation, coverage won't start until July 1, said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino in New York and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.

More from Personal Finance:

The 10 best places to retire abroad

People couldn't wait to leave this state in 2019

Holiday debt could take years to pay off

Of Medicare's 61 million or so beneficiaries, more than a third choose to go with an Advantage Plan, which delivers Parts A and B and usually Part D prescription drug coverage, along with extras such as dental and vision. While most recipients tend not to change their plan, experts generally agree that evaluating whether there's a more cost-effective option should be a yearly process.

The current three-month opportunity to change or drop your Advantage Plan comes just a few weeks after the close of Medicare's annual fall open enrollment, when a variety of options were available for those who wanted to make changes to their coverage.

For this current period, however, there are restrictions.

For starters, you can only switch once. This means that once you move to a different Advantage Plan or drop it for basic Medicare, the change is locked in for 2020 (unless you meet an exclusion that qualifies you for a special enrollment period).