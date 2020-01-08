Asia markets tumble as violence flares in Iraq; oil and gold prices soar

Asia Pacific markets tumbled Wednesday following reports that rockets were fired at an Iraqi airbase that hosts American troops.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 2.45% while the Topix index fell 2.22%. South Korea's Kospi index was down 1.42% while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.82%.
U.S. stock futures also plunged on Tuesday night, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 410 points and indicated a loss of 432 points at Wednesday's open.
Military officials in the U.S. told NBC News the Al Asad airbase, located in western Iraq, has come under attack, with multiple projectiles hitting it.
The Pentagon later confirmed the report, saying in a statement: "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."
That development came amid U.S.-Iran tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. had killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad, Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Iran promised retaliation after the attack.
Oil prices jumped following news of the development.
U.S. crude futures were up 4.37% at $65.44 a barrel around 8:39 a.m. HK/SIN. Brent surged 3.75%.
Energy names in the region gained: In Australia, Santos shares were up 1.88%, Oil Search rose 2.48% and Woodside Petroleum added 1.04%.
Spot gold was also up 2.07% to $1,606.48 an ounce. Gold futures for February delivery were up 2.12% to $1,607.6. The precious metal is considered a safe haven asset.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.005, jumping from an earlier low of 96.621.
The Japanese yen, another safe-haven asset, strengthened against the U.S. dollar, trading at 107.82 around 8:18 a.m. HK/SIN, from an earlier low of 108.52.
The Australian dollar was last at around $0.6853, weakening from an earlier high of 0.6870.