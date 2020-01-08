Asia markets tumble as violence flares in Iraq; oil and gold prices soar

Asia Pacific markets tumbled Wednesday following reports that rockets were fired at an Iraqi airbase that hosts American troops.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 2.45% while the Topix index fell 2.22%. South Korea's Kospi index was down 1.42% while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.82%.

U.S. stock futures also plunged on Tuesday night, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 410 points and indicated a loss of 432 points at Wednesday's open.

Military officials in the U.S. told NBC News the Al Asad airbase, located in western Iraq, has come under attack, with multiple projectiles hitting it.

The Pentagon later confirmed the report, saying in a statement: "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

That development came amid U.S.-Iran tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. had killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad, Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Iran promised retaliation after the attack.