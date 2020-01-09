Watch: Nancy Pelosi holds news conference amid debate over articles of impeachment, Iran tensions

[The stream is slated to start at 10:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is slated to hold her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday morning, as some Democratic colleagues urge her to move articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate so the trial can begin.

Trump was impeached by the House on Dec. 18.

Pelosi has yet to deliver the impeachment articles to the Senate in an effort to force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to ensure what she has called a fair process.

But McConnell and other Republican leaders have indicated they will set the impeachment rules despite Democrats' objections.

The impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump pressed his newly elected counterpart to announce an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Pelosi's remarks also come amid tensions between the United States and Iran, following the Trump administration's decision to assassinate Iran's top commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike in Baghdad. That led to a retaliatory strike from Iran on U.S. targets in Iraq.

Soleimani led an elite branch of Iran's armed forces, the Quds Force, and has been blamed for the deaths of many Americans across the Middle East.

