Asia stocks subdued as investors await US-China phase one deal signing

Stocks in Asia were subdued on Monday morning as investors await the signing of a phase-one trade deal between the U.S. and China.
The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.60% in early trade. Major miners and oil stocks declined. Fortescue Metals was down 1.12%, while BHP Group lost 0.84%, and Rio Tinto was off by 0.71%. Among oil stocks, Origin Energy declined more than 1%, Woodside Petroleum was down 0.75%, and Santos tumbled 0.68%.
Gold stocks in Australia, however, rallied to erase last week's losses after prices fell following declining U.S.-Iran escalation risks. Evolution Mining surged almost 2%, and Kingsgate Consolidated rose 2.2%. Newcrest Mining was up 0.75%.
In South Korea, the Kospi edged up 0.12%. Japan's markets are closed for a holiday on Monday.
This week Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese officials are due to sign the long-awaited phase one trade deal between both countries, which have been embroiled in a long-running trade dispute. China's Vice Premier Liu He, who leads the Chinese negotiation team in the trade talks, is set to visit Washington from today, the country's commerce ministry said.
The deal will involve some tariff relief, increased Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural goods and changes to intellectual property and technology rules. Meanwhile, Washington and Beijing have agreed to hold semiannual talks in targeting to resolve disputes and push for reforms, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources.
"The key detail would be the timing of the expected rollback in tariffs," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM. "The lowering of these barriers to trade, sooner rather than later, should give the global economy more time to recover and provide cause for investors to add exposure to riskier assets, including those in emerging markets."
The Chinese yuan jumped to a five-month high last week in anticipation of the signing.
Elsewhere, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was reelected in a landslide victory over the weekend elections. She beat her main opponent Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party — which favors close ties with China — by more than 2.6 million votes. That could fuel further tension with China, which has tried to get the island to accept its rule by way of threats and economic inducements.
Taiwan's benchmark Taiex index is set to open at 9.00 a.m. HK/SIN.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was little changed on Monday, as it continued to hover above the 97 level. It was last at 97.415.
The safe-haven Japanese yen traded at 109.55 versus the greenback, weakening from last week. The Australian dollar was at around $0.6905, strengthening after sliding last week.
During Monday morning's trading hours in Asia, oil prices continued to fall after last week's declines. U.S. crude futures dropped 0.14% to $58.96 per barrel, and Brent crude was marginally down to $64.93 per barrel.