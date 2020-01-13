Asia stocks subdued as investors await US-China phase one deal signing

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was little changed on Monday, as it continued to hover above the 97 level. It was last at 97.415. The safe-haven Japanese yen traded at 109.55 versus the greenback, weakening from last week. The Australian dollar was at around $0.6905, strengthening after sliding last week. During Monday morning's trading hours in Asia, oil prices continued to fall after last week's declines. U.S. crude futures dropped 0.14% to $58.96 per barrel, and Brent crude was marginally down to $64.93 per barrel.